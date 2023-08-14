District 2: Which street near Sam Houston Elementary will win best of the worst?

Ormond Drive, Cambridge Drive and Brawner Parkway are Tuesday's contenders.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — District 2: You nominated, and we agreed.

The majority of this area's nominees are concentrated around the same area: Ormond Drive stretches across Norton Street and ends at Brawner Parkway, our next nominee. Our third rough road is Cambridge Drive, which also stretches across Norton and Brawner, and ends in a neighborhood once it crosses Horne Road.

All three are in the area of Sam Houston Elementary.

Which is the worst? Vote here:

