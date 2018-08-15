Corpus Christi (KIII News) — A candidate for Corpus Christi's City Council received a big endorsement Wednesday as he filed for the District 3 spot in the upcoming November election.

"I'm very blessed to have the support and endorsement of Councilwoman Priscilla Leal and Councilwoman Lucy Rubio," candidate Eric Cantu said.

Cantu filed his paperwork with the City Secretary Wednesday as former Councilwoman Priscilla Leal looked on with a smile on her face. It is Cantu's first bid for a city council seat since Councilwoman Lucy Rubio decided not to run for reelection.

Other candidates vying for the spot include business owner Margareta Fratila, Eric Lee Tunchez, insurance agent Roland Barrera, and realtor Roland Gaona.

