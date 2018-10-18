Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The Nueces County District Attorney hosted a domestic violence awareness summit Thursday at the Del Mar College center for economic development to talk about preventing domestic violence.

Everyone from the Purple Door to Child Protective Services gathered for the summit.

According to attendees, the summit helps victims become survivors by letting them know their children can stay with them even after a report.

"Children know, and they feel what is going on in their home," said Denysse Gonzalez, CPS FBSS administrator.

"You're not gonna see that because it's done behind doors, but you may see some injuries and then they are explaining it. It doesn't jive," said Laura Garza Jimenez, Nueces County Attorney.

Many parents fear if they report the domestic violence they will lose their children. But Child Protective Services said that's not true.

"The last thing that we want to do is go to legal intervention, so we try our hardest to be supportive, provide them education, therapy, counseling. Anything that they need," Gonzalez said.

Child Protective Services want to keep the victim with the children to stop the cycle of violence.

"A child that grew up in an environment where there was domestic violence. Then they grow up thinking that that's either normal or that that's expected of their partner," Gonzalez said.

For the Corpus Christi Police Department keeping kids with the parent who is suffering through is not enough.

"We are being much more aggressive at the police department. We are trying to get warrants for misdemeanor non-arrest cases, so when we get to a scene, we have probable cause. We make an arrest period," said Mark Schauer, assistant chief for the police department.

When police respond to domestic abuse calls, they present a questionnaire to help victims in their next course of action.

"Three questions at the very top of the form. If you answer yes to any of those that encourage us then to tell the victim we want you to call the women's shelter. The Purple Door," Schauer said.

There are so many resources and many agencies that are working together to help residents and their children out of a violent and possibly deadly situation when the abuser says sorry.

"What we call the honeymoon stage usually they try to convince them that oh it was. It was never going to happen again. They bring flowers," Jimenez said.

