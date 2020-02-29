ROCKPORT, Texas — For people visiting the District Attorney's Office in Rockport, it can be difficult to open up and talk to officials about why they're there.

The office says they have added something, or someone new, to help ease that nervousness and anxiety.

Lola is a support dog who is almost seven years old and is making an impact on every person she meets.

Lola is a new addition to the Rockport DA's office as an emotional therapy that spreads cheer and positive vibes to all visitors.

Officials say that they have seen a positive change in clients that visit the office in Rockport, and has created a less stressful environment.

