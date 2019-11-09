CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County District Attorney’s Office is looking for an individual who is listed as a witness in an upcoming murder trial.

The Nueces County District Attorney’s Office is seeking help from the public to locate Christopher Vincent.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Christopher Vincent, please contact Nueces County District Attorney’s Office Felony Investigator, Vicki Puente at (361) 960-6383 or Assistant District Attorney Jared Horton at 361-888-0410.

