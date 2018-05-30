Suspended District Judge Guy Williams is facing some more legal troubles after he was arrested late Tuesday night after a traffic accident on Padre Island.

The judge, who was a passenger in the vehicle, wound up being charged with public intoxication and resisting arrest.

Now Williams has these new charges to deal with on top of a case still pending accusing him of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

"It's always serious. Especially being an elected official," Attorney Terry Shamsie said. "Anytime that you're arrested for a criminal offense is serious."

Shamsie, Williams' attorney, along with Lisa Greenburg helped get a not guilty verdict in the judge's aggravated assault with a deadly weapon case earlier this year. The jury was deadlocked on the second count, and the Attorney General's Office has not announced whether it will pursue that case.

Shamsie though, has filed a motion to dismiss it.

Williams is also the target of a judicial review after allegations surfaced of inappropriate behavior.

For now these new charges facing the judge could mean a change of his pre-trial bond conditions, which included "not abusing alcohol."

"Right, there is some bond conditions in the felony case because he still has one count pending, and the judge has yet to rule on the motion to dismiss," Shamsie said. "And there'll probably be a forthcoming motion to either modify or revoke the felony bond. I'm expecting that."

Williams has been charged with one count of public intoxication and one count of resisting arrest.

"On pre-trial bond conditions, it can change the pretrial bond conditions or they can revoke the bond, that's right. Or he could increase the bond," Shamsie said. "There's a lot a judge can do. He has plenary power on that."

Williams posted a $1,000 bond and was released from the Nueces County Jail this morning.

In the meantime, Williams' lawyers are focusing on damage control.

"I have to read the reports, I have to prepare, and I think that there's an explanation and I'm sure he'll get his day in court," Shamsie said.

No hearing date has been set.

