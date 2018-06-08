CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — District Judge Guy Williams was acquitted recently of one count of road rage, and a second charge was dropped when a jury deadlocked.

On Monday, 3News learned that Williams has admitted himself into a chemical dependency treatment facility.

"I think the plan was always to seek treatment," Williams' attorney Lisa Greenberg said.

"And I think he needs it, and I think he's been suffering a long time," Williams' attorney Terry Shamsie said.

The judge's defense team got word Monday that their client checked into a Bandera-based clinic.

Williams told 3News via text message Monday, "I voluntarily admitted myself into an intensive in-patient treatment facility, Warrior's Heart." Williams went on to say the facility treats, "severe complex post-traumatic stress disorder, depression, high anxiety and anger hyper-vigilance and all other symptoms of PTSD."

"We talk about PTSD now and trauma, but we didn't used to talk about that," Greenberg said. "So it was hard for him, but now that he is dealing with that I think it's important that he talk to others about it and I'm proud of him for that."

The Warrior's Heart website states the facility provides treatment for PTSD, addiction and chemical dependency for active military, veterans and first responders. Greenberg said it was always the judge's idea to seek treatment because he knew he needed help.

"We just had to find the right place for a veteran with PTSD and we found it," Greenberg said. "He's in there and he's doing really well."

Greenberg said because of the stress of the trial, this was the best time for the judge to seek treatment. Co-counsel Terry Shamsie said Williams will remain in the facility for as long as he needs to be there, and said the experience could help other veterans.

"I think it's going to be a big thing that when he finishes the program he can go and talk to other veterans that he himself dealt with the issue, and it's an important thing to deal with it," Shamsie said. "And maybe that will result in other veterans stepping forward and getting treatment they deserve."

