BEEVILLE, Texas — Two Beeville Independent School District campuses were placed under a precautionary lockdown Thursday after police received a disturbance call.

The Beeville Police Department responded to the call around 10:30 a.m. They said it was a disturbance involving a knife.

Hampton-Moreno-Dugat Early Childhood and Fadden-McKeown-Chambliss Elementary School were both placed in lockdown.

The lockdown was lifted after the suspects were detained.

