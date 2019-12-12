INGLESIDE, Texas — The U.S. Coast Guard and other agencies continue to search for a crew member who went missing Tuesday morning when a vessel sank in the La Quinta Ship Channel just north of Ingleside, Texas.

The Aransas Pass Police Department were called to assist in the search on Wednesday at a location just off Ingleside Point, near Ingleside on they Bay. A vessel had sunk in deep waters and one of two crew members who were on board at the time was never found.

The other crew member was picked up by a good samaritan vessel in the area.

Meanwhile, police divers were tasked with gathering information about the sunken vessel's position and helping to locate the missing crew member. The divers were able to locate the vessel underwater and gather information for the U.S. Coast Guard, but the missing crew member was not found.

Authorities said the sunken vessel was about 55-60 feet below the water's surface. When divers got inside they were met with hazardous conditions due to poor visibility, a lot of debris, and very little air remaining to resurface.

Aransas Pass police released photos of the entire operation.

Authorities are still investigating the incident and searching for the missing crew member.

