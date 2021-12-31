Do NOT drink and drive: Apollo Towing offering free tows home this NYE weekend

From Friday, Dec. 31 at 6 p.m. until Sunday, Jan. 2 at 6 p.m., Apollo Towing will offers free towing and rides home for those who overindulge.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For the 12th year, Apollo Towing wants to help make sure there are no accidents on our roadways this holiday due to drinking and driving.

From Friday, Dec. 31 at 6 p.m. until Sunday, Jan. 2 at 6 p.m., Apollo Towing will offers free towing and rides home for those who overindulge.

The NO EXCUSE campaign will run in Corpus Christi, Port Aransas, Robstown and Portland. The car must be operable and the client must have the keys to the car being towed. The client will ride in the tow truck while pulling their car home.

Call 361-853-0003 for a dispatcher to schedule your ride home. Calls will be answered in the order they are received.

Since the program began, Apollo Towing has given 421 people a safe ride home during the holiday season.

