CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As you might expect, many local hairstylists are already preparing to get their businesses back up and running. Even though they will be required to adhere to a bunch of new guidelines, stylists like Paige Stevenson with Do or Dye salon in town say they're excited to get back to work.

"I get to see my clients again, I get to do what I love and it's just something I've been lacking for the past month, month and a half since we've been closed down," Stevenson said.

Some of the safety precautions for her salon include closing the lobby, having clients wait in their vehicles, and asking clients to also wear masks during their visit.

