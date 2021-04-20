Do you recognize this person? They are wanted for burglarizing New York Joes in Alice

A cash reward is being offered to anyone who has information that leads to the arrest of the person through the Alice Police Department and Crime Stoppers.

ALICE, Texas — The Alice Police Department is asking for help identifying a burglary suspect.

The department posted to Facebook saying on Friday around 5:30 a.m., a person was seen on surveillance camera burglarizing New York Joe's in Alice.

Although you can not see the face of the person, someone may recognize the clothing and have information.

A cash reward is being offered to anyone who has information that leads to the arrest of the person through the Alice Police Department and Crime Stoppers.

If anyone has any information regarding this individual or crime please call the Alice Police Department at 361-664-0186 and ask for Sgt. J. Martinez.

