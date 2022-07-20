Do you work in the heat? Here are some tips to keep yourself protected from high temperatures

"We provide certain trainings based off the need in the industry, and heat stress is definitely one of those," said Amy Lee, Dir. of Associated General Contractors.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There are a number of professions that have workers on the forefront of the summer heat.

For business partners Clay and Tony, with Repair it Marine Construction, no matter the temperatures outside, they have a job to get done.

With people waiting for their docks to to be installed, the duo said that taking days off will put them behind schedule.

"Yeah, ya know its always trying to get onto the next one, so every day counts, hot or not," one of the businessman said.

The construction industry in the Coastal Bend is heating up, and there is lots of work to be done. That's why the Associated General Contractors of South Texas held a special training Wednesday to help prepare those in the field for the warnings of heat stress.

"We provide certain trainings based off the need in the industry, and heat stress is definitely one of those," said Amy Lee, Director of AGC.

Lee adds that the trainings can help not only employers, but the employees and anyone on site when it comes to what to look out for.

"Heat isn't an easy thing to work in," Lee said. "Not only in Texas but across the nation we are experiencing a major heat wave so definitely want to get ahead of it while being productive and keeping a safe environment."

While the heat can be dangerous, some are accustomed to working in it, and even embrace it.

"Lots of water, find some shade, wet the shirt, hat, and jump in the water if you can," Lee said.

