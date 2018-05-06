Former doctor Jaime Sandoval arrived back in Corpus Christi Tuesday after being extradited by authorities in Houston.

Sandoval was apprehended in Houston after he fled from allegations of sexually assaulting his patients. He is now in the Nueces County Jail.

There has been no word on when Sandoval's next hearing will be.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII