Dr. Surani answers viewer questions about COVID-19

Many of you have submitted questions for Dr. Surani. Here are some of those answers.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Dr. Salim Surani has been a calm voice in the somewhat chaotic nature of COVID-19.

Thursday, Surani joined First Edition to answer questions that viewers have submitted about COVID-19.

Q: If a person who receives the COVID-19 vaccine or booster experience a reaction should we avoid contact with them?

A: No, not at all, because whenever you get the vaccine it doesn't have any virus so there's no risk of any infection there.

Q: I got my booster on the 27th. I was going to get tested but the line was hours long for testing. Right across the street I could get a booster in 5 min. I kept feeling more ill, so 2 days later I got tested and tested positive for COVID. Now a week later I still feel sick. Is it bad that I got vaccinated while I was sick with COVID?

A: If you are sick with the COVID infection, you shouldn't get the vaccination. You get the infection to be over and then you get vaccinated. In your case, it seemed like you got a booster and you had some booster side effects and it continues and you got a breakthrough infection between the booster dose and your symptoms. It takes two weeks for the booster to be effective. No, you did not do anything wrong by getting the vaccine. But if you are infected, wait for the infection to settle then get boosted.

Q: Should I be wearing gloves?

A: Gloves are good as long as you wear it for one task and dispose of them. Wearing the gloves through multiple tasks can increase the spread of the infection. If you are doing one task, the gloves are fine. Wash hand with soap and water after.

