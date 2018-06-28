There's another virus to be worried about when it comes to mosquitoes -- the Keystone Virus.

Doctors in the Coastal Bend are keeping an eye out to make sure the virus does not become a threat in our area. They said the type of mosquito that is known for carrying the virus is commonly found in Corpus Christi due to our climate.

Although still rare, the Keystone virus can cause fever, rash, and even brain swelling.

"The best advice for any mosquito-borne disease, that is to avoid dusk to dawn, wear long sleeves, use DEET to protect yourselves from mosquito bites, and make sure any standing water is poured out so mosquitoes can't breed," Dr. William Burgin said.

According to doctors, though there is currently no cure for Keystone virus, they will be checking the area for mosquitoes that could be carriers to help prevent the illness.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII