CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Whether it's an increase of alcohol consumption, overindulging in unhealthy foods or stress, doctors have found that heart attacks are too common around the holiday season.

"People drink a little bit more, eating habits change, usually a little bit more saturated fats, a lot of stress around this time of the year," Dr. Alexander said.

The doctor said chest pain, weakness, shortness of breath or tingling pain in your arms, could be the signs of a heart attack. He said during the holidays, people often forget to take medication for pre-existing conditions or, don't want to bother anyone during a gathering, to bring them to the hospital.

"The biggest problem we have during the holiday season is, even if they have these symptoms, they are less likely to come in on time to the emergency room," he said.

Studies have proved that Christmas, the day after and January 1st, have the highest rate of fatal heart attacks. Dr. Alexander said if you're experiencing any of these symptoms, to call 911 and, take care of your heart, all year long.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: