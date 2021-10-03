Doctors, volunteers brace for the lifting of Texas' mask mandate, encourage people to continue wearing masks

Dr. Kim Onufrak with the Public Health District said as long as there's double-digit cases in our community, masks should still be worn.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In less than a year, more than 700 people have died from COVID-19 in Nueces County. Health experts have warned, if everyone stops wearing their masks, more people will continue to lose their lives.

Dr. Kim Onufrak is a doctor for the Nueces County Public Health District. She also works in the ER. She said hearing about the mask mandate being lifted felt like a jab to her and every frontline worker -- to her, it still feels way too soon.

"We're so, so close, and just to have that, it was kind of like a slap in the face. Especially when you work so hard to try to control it," Onufrak said.

Her feelings are shared with many like Marsha Burkett, who volunteers her time to make sure people get vaccinated.

"About 11 clinics, over 100 hours. I've probably vaccinated about 1,000 people so far," Burkett said.

She said the timing to lift mask restrictions couldn't be worse.

"Like we've seen with every holiday, we've seen this mass explosion of positive cases. We still have cases. We had two deaths yesterday," Onufrak said.

Onufrak said as long as there's double-digit cases in our community, masks should still be worn.

"March and April are going to be our most critical months, and I'm just asking for people to continue with the protocols that are in place," Onufrak said. "Not to just throw everything away. Don't throw away your mask. Don't burn your mask, definitely."

Onufrak said we are so close to normalcy, and the longer we wear the masks, the sooner that will come.

