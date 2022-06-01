Man found dead inside home on Dodd Dr. after police respond to shooting call

Officers were called to the 4600 block of Dodd Dr. Tuesday night in reference to a shooting.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man is dead after a shooting on Dodd Dr. Tuesday evening, according to officials with the Corpus Christi Police Department.

Homicide investigators with the CCPD were called to the 4600 block of Dodd Dr. around 7 p.m. Tuesday in reference to a call about a shooting. They found the body of a man inside a home when they arrived.

Officers were at the scene until early Wednesday morning collecting evidence.

Not much information has been released about the circumstance surrounding the crime. Police are calling it a homicide investigation.

This is a developing story.

