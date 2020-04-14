CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some hopeful news for local golfers.

"The city has two courses that are managed by a third party operator but following the governor's orders which aren't that clear has deemed that those can remain open," City Manager Peter Zanoni said.

There has been quite a bit of confusion over whether golf courses are allowed to stay open. Mayor McComb and city attorney Miles Risley have been going back and forth on the matter, but have concluded that since they have restaurants that provide take out and provide outdoor exercise, they can remain open.

However, according to Zanoni, Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales put an order in place that prevents private golf courses from operating, but again that order is for private golf courses only. So for now, the two city golf courses are open.

