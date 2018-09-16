Skidmore — A Bee County Sheriff's deputy came to the rescue of a dog during this weekend's rains.

According to the sheriff's office, the deputy was called to a home in Skidmore where a pit bull mix was chained to a tree and almost submerged by water. The agency sharing pictures of the rescue on social media and sent out a reminder for resident that if you have pets outside, remember that they can also fall victim to drowning.

The Bee County Sheriff's Office posted on their Facebook page that "the deputy was able to approach and unleash the dog and take him to safety. No contact has been made with the owner at this time. The State of Texas has Animal Cruelty Laws in place and if you fail to abide by them, you can face prosecution."

