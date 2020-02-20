CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A united effort from a local dog rescue group helped to save a mother and her nine puppies.

According to volunteers, a stray that was picked up from the streets of Corpus Christi named Elsa came into Animal Care Services in terrible shape.

Rescuers had no idea of the life Elsa once lived, but according to rescuers, she needed to be nursed back to health.

One local advocate, Vicki Piper, said that Elsa has tested positive for heartworms, had skin issues, and was very pregnant.

Elsa was on the euthanasia list, and she and her nine puppies were rescued by a foster who stepped up to get Elsa out of the animal shelter and into a warm home to give birth.

"She gave birth at foster's home a week later. She's struggling with a skin condition and is having to go back to the vet Thursday," stated Piper.

Elsa gave birth to her nine puppies on February 15, and now rescuers from Faith and Hope Rescue, have assumed all medical bills for Elsa and her litter.

Now, rescuers are in need of a good quality puppy food or monetary donations for veterinarian care.

Faith and Hope Rescue have arranged a Pay Pal account where the community is able to donate money for animal care for Elsa and her puppies.

The Faith and Hope Rescue website is also another way for people to donate money for the veterinarian bills the puppies have accumulated.

"Once puppies are fully vetted and old enough they will be put up for adoption out of state in the Pacific Northwest. They are then transported to loving homes," added Piper.

Piper says it costs about $125 to fully vet a puppy, so monetary donations are graciously accepted. If you would rather donate directly to the veterinarian, you are able to donate to Everhart Animal Hospital under Faith and Hope for Elsa and her puppies. The phone number to the Everhart Animal Hospital is 361-854-1439 for all inquiries.

Many people are not aware of the fact that the Animal Care Services located on Holly Rd. is a high kill animal shelter.

Ofter times, people automatically think to take dogs and cats they find on the streets to the Corpus Christi Animal Care Services on Holly, not realizing that strays get a three-day hold before they are euthanized.

The animals at the shelter rely heavily upon rescuers that selflessly give their time and energy to save dogs from being euthanized on a daily basis.

There are currently over 40 puppies at the Animal Care Sevices located on Holly Rd., that are also in need of donations of puppy food, cash for other needs, and a loving, forever home.

