Couple rescues dog found in middle of Lake Houston, finds him a new loving home

Freddy was found swimming alone in the middle of Lake Houston and was rescued by a family who lived nearby.

Not every day or even once in a while do you see a dog swimming alone in a huge lake. But that's what Rebecca Champ and her neighbors said they encountered last week.

Champ and her neighbors live near Lake Houston and Champ said her neighbors were the first people who spotted the pup swimming for dear life in the middle of the lake.

The neighbors tried to get to the dog but were unsuccessful, so that's when Champ said she and her husband got on their boat.

Video shows not only were Champ and her husband able to calm the very distraught pup down, but they were able to safely get him inside their boat and back on dry ground.

Champ believes the dog may have been dumped into the lake and left to die.

After saving the dog's life, Champ said she took him to the vet where she was told he was very young and despite what he had just gone through, he was very healthy.

Champ said she took the dog back home with her and her family and posted to several Facebook groups that she was looking to find a forever home for the dog, who her son later named Freddy.

Champ said she and her family grew to love Freddy and welcomed him with open arms, but they knew they couldn't keep him.

Several days went by and Champ was unsuccessful in finding Freddy a forever home. Champ then allowed a foster to take Freddy, but once she learned the foster called animal control, she and her husband immediately went to rescue him again.

A day later, a family that Champ and her husband have known for years reached out to them about meeting Freddy and it was love at first sight.

The family agreed to give Freddy a forever home and forever love.

"We all slept better knowing that he has found his forever home," Champ said. "My husband has known Jon and his family for years so we know that it’s a wonderful family."

Champ said Freddy will always have a special place in her family's hearts.

