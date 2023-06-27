Take a Corpus Christi shelter pup on an adventure with 'Doggy Day Out'

This new program allows the dogs to get some much-needed time away from the shelter, and hopefully leads to some new forever families.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There are lots of dogs at Corpus Christi Animal Care Services (CCACS) that need forever homes, but sometimes they just need a day away from the kennels while waiting.

That's why CCACS started a new program called Doggy Day Out! Volunteers can pick up a shelter dog and take them on an adventure away from the stress of the kennels for a day of bonding.

"We have so many animals in the shelter, so many wonderful animals that are great in our community," Mia Burbage with CCACS said. "They are great walking partners, they are good companion animals, and they really just need some time away from the shelter environment."

The first day for the new program is this Saturday, July 1. The animals can be picked up from CCACS around 9 a.m. and then returned by 4 p.m. Volunteers must be 18 or older, but families are welcome to go get matched with a dog for a day out.

"We have lots of animals available for adoption and for Doggy Day Out, and we want to make sure that we have the right fit, so anyone wanting to sign up to take a dog out from our shelter, we ask them to let us know if they have any special criteria or circumstances," Burbage said.

Hopefully, this program will lead to more adoptions.

"We think that having our citizens help us get our animals out of the shelter will help us find placement for them, either with adopters or rescues," Burbage said.