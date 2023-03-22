Doggy daycare at Robstown Early College High School gives students a new learning experience

16 lucky dogs got the chance to be pampered in the first ever edition of the daycare.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The dogs of the Robstown Early College High School staff were in for a treat Wednesday as the animal science CTE program hosted a doggy daycare.

Students enrolled in the program have spent the last three-and-a-half weeks practicing grooming, and this was their opportunity to get some hands-on experience.

ECHS teacher Natalie Sutter said that students were excited to learn how to properly care for the dogs.

"The kids are not always getting hands on experience, I teach them things but it's really hard to translate that from the book, or in the classroom to real life," she said. "So allowing us to have animals on campus and allowing them to get bathed, groomed, walked, socialized is really helping out the kids a lot and they're very excited."

While this round of practice was only open to the staff, the school is hoping to open it up to the rest of the Robstown community toward the end of April or May.

