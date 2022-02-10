Dogs in shelter for 60+ days looking to find a forever home

The Gulf Coast Humane Society is dropping the price for 30 dogs, in hopes of grabbing the attention of those who are ready to adopt a lifelong companion.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There are nearly 30 dogs at the Gulf Coast Humane Society who have been there for 60 days or more.

The organization is dropping the price to less than half of what they would be, in hopes of getting the attention of someone who wants to give them a forever home.

"They see a dog that's been here a while and they think something is wrong with the dog and it's not. But this is to draw people in, to meet them, get to know them and hopefully encourage them," said Jennifer Pettit, the Front Kennel Lead of the Gulf Coast Humane Society. She's been at the no-kill shelter for over two years but has over 20 years of experience.

The Humane Society is offering a discount for the dogs that have been there for over 60 days. Usually, dogs are $175, but with the discount, they're $50.

Every day, pets are surrendered to the GCHS. "When they get here, they're shy, scared or confused," Pettit added.

They said, sometimes people get intimidated by adopting an adult dog, but shouldn't, because while they're in the shelter, they get worked on by professionals to help them when they're finally taken home.

"We have a behaviorist here," Pettit adds, "that works with the dogs especially on things like aggression or extreme shyness".

The dogs get their daily doses of outside time as well. "We walk every dog that is fully vaccinated at least every two hours," she explained.

"There's quite a few that when they came in, it was like 'oh no, no other dogs, no other dogs' and now they're in play groups of 12 and they're doing wonderful," Pettit said.

The discounted adoption event goes through next Saturday, October 8th with regular operating hours of The Gulf Coast Humane Society. For more information click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.