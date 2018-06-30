It's a problem that is seen far too often in the country- domestic violence.

Data shows that one in three women will experience domestic violence in their lifetime.

48-year-old Veronica Smithwich Clark was brutally murdered Wednesday night, and her body was left outside an apartment wrapped in just a blanket.

According to investigators, they believe someone had strangled Clark and wrapped her in a blanket.

"it's scary that we're constantly seeing this," said Donna Watkins, homicide support group.

According to Watkins, the homicide support group looks at victims of this crime, and it is on the rise in Corpus Christi.

"They're so already so controlled mentally and physically. It's sad," Watkins said.

Investigators named Clark's former partner John Smith as the suspect.

3News looked at Smith's Facebook page, and it showed that he and Clark got back into a relationship last October

"They have their ways to manipulate," Watkins said. " Sometimes the average of going back is 11 or 12 times to an abuser."

Watkins adds that the loved ones victims leave behind are also affected.

"Should have just made her and kids go home with me, no she had to walk away.," Watkins said. "Get out while they can. This is a situation that is not getting any better."

Watkins believes that prevention begins with education and help.

"Go with support groups, sit with other victims who have been where you're at listening to them there are some wonderful groups here," Watkins said.

The Purple Door is an organization that provides free counseling, shelter, and legal advocacy. The teaching of the Purple Door includes red flags such as controlling the victim's behavior isolating you from friends family and using a soft tone after things have gone wrong.

"That person must love me a lot if they don't want me to be around anyone else when in reality it's another way of isolating that person or almost taking ownership," said Frances Wilson, president & CEO. "Keeping a lot of tabs on you, emails texts phone calls wanting to know where you are and who you're with."

According to Wilson, the two takeaways include catching the signs early on and realizing it probably will not get better.

