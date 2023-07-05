Fans were able to enjoy Corpus Christi's very own Albert Zamora, along with CC Hooks mascots and much more!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Domingo Live: Live at Buc Days was a huge success filled with a lively audience.

The show took place at the American Bank Center while show hosts Rudy Trevino and Barbi Leo kept the crowd pumped up.

Many special guests were present at the big show. Our very own 3NEWS talent signed autographs and took pictures with the community.

Fans were able to enjoy Corpus Christi's very own Albert Zamora, along with CC Hook's mascots Sammy the Seagull and Rusty the Hook putting on a show of their own. ArrrToro the Bull and many other visitors participated in all the fun.

If you weren't able to make it out in person, you can re-watch it on our 3NEWS+ app on Roku or Firestick.

