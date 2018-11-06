Here at 3News we know how Coastal Bend residents feel about potholes -- we read the comments. So drivers might be interested in a new program that aims to fix streets.

Domino's Pizza has launched a program called Paving for Pizza. Their goal is to help fill potholes in select cities to "save your good pizza from these bad roads."

"Have you ever hit a pothole and instantly cringed? We know that feeling is heightened when you're bringing home a carryout order from your local Domino's store. We don't want to lose any great-tasting pizza to a pothole, ruining a wonderful meal," said Russell Weiner, president of Domino's USA. "Domino's cares too much about its customers and pizza to let that happen."

Their crews have already done work in Bartonville, Texas, Burbank, Calif., Milford, Del., and Athens, Ga. You can nominate your town to be their next stop at pavingforpizza.com.

3News has been told that Corpus Christi has already been nominated once...

