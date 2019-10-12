CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There's a way to get a tasty breakfast and help a Coastal Bend charity all at the same time during the Round Up for the Ronald McDonald House.

Customers at area McDonald's restaurants can choose to round up to the nearest dollar on their purchase and have that extra change go to the Ronald McDonald House in Corpus Christi. The facility houses families that might otherwise have no place to stay while their kids are being treated at Coastal Bend hospitals.

"It gives them a warm meal, a comfortable bed, all the comforts of home, while they're facing some of the scariest times of their lives," CEO Michelle Horine said.

Customers can choose to make a monetary donation at the register until Dec. 22.

