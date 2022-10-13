Corpus Christi Fire Department receives donation of 100 smoke detectors for 100th Annual National Fire Prevention Week

The donation will be given away for free to residents whose homes were built before 1993.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Fire Department (CCFD) received a donation of 100 free smoke detectors from the Insurance Council of Texas.

The gift was made in honor of the 100th Annual National Fire Prevention Week, which runs this week from Oct.9-15 with the theme “fire won't wait, plan your escape.”

The donation came just in time for winter, which the CCFD said is the peak season for house fires.

"During the winter time, you do have a high abundance of fires due to the heating we're putting into the houses, whether it’s through gas, or through electric or through fire places," said CCFD Fire Marshall Randy Paige.

The CCFD also received a donation of $5,000 for its city-wide fire prevention education program.

The smoke detectors will be given to area residents with houses built prior to 1993.