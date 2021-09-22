Local McDonald's owners pledge $1 million for new Ronald McDonald House

The donation will be used to build family-centered spaces in a new 40-room House to serve more families who must travel for their children’s healthcare needs.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Having a child in the hospital can be a scary time. Some families that travel for their child's care sometimes end up not having a nice place to stay near the hospital.

That's where the Ronald McDonald House Charities comes in.

Each year, thousands of families make their way to Driscoll Children's Hospital because their child’s health and wellbeing is at risk. Some of these families find a home with the Ronald McDonald House Charities. As families pursue critical healthcare for their children, the House is grateful to provide a place of respite and comfort, whether for one night or until they can return home.

Unfortunately, the house is at maximum capacity and families still need assistance.

A recent donation from local McDonald's owner-operators will help change that.

Local McDonald's owner-operators recently pledged $1 million to build a new Ronald McDonald House.

The donation will be used to build a new 40-room House to serve more families who must travel for their children’s healthcare needs. This pledge is the largest commitment to the Ronald McDonald House to date.

“Ronald McDonald House Charities has been our mission partner for over 40 years, and we are proud to lead this campaign with the first million dollar gift, and hope that our commitment helps others to support this much needed expansion, as well.” said Ed Lutito, McDonald’s Owner-Operator and President of the Rio Grande Coastal Bend Syndicate Co-op of local owners.

The pledge was a surprise presentation to the Ronald McDonald House Charities South Texas at the Love & Laughter fundraising event.

“This gift from our local McDonald’s Owner-Operators is a true testament to inspire others who can give. It is heart breaking to tell a family, we don’t have enough rooms to serve them, this gift gets us closer to solving this problem. ” said Michelle Horine, Chief Executive Officer, RMHC South Texas.

Construction is scheduled to begin once the fundraising goal meets 80% of the financial support needed.

