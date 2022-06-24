Donors have a chance to win prizes at Rock & Roll Blood Drive

The Blood Center has been working for some time to increase their donors in order to ensure that there are ample supplies of blood available.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Residents can help save a life by being a part of the Coastal Bend Blood Center's Rock & Roll Blood Drive.

The event is taking place Saturday at Cavender's Boot City from nine-to-five.

The Blood Center has been working for some time to increase their donors in order to ensure that there are ample supplies of blood available.

There are about 30 prizes that those who donate will have a chance to win, including tickets and memberships to both local and south Texas attractions.

