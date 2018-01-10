Victoria (KIII News) — A Texas mosque that was burned down in 2017 has been restored and reopened. Supporters from around the world donated more than $1 million to make it happen.

The Victoria Islamic Center in Victoria, Texas, held an open house Monday with ceremonies and tours of the rebuilt mosque. More than 20,000 donors gave money through an online campaign to rebuild the mosque.

In January of 2017, 26-year-old Marq Vincent Perez destroyed the mosque. A federal jury convicted Perez of arson, explosives and hate crimes in July.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII