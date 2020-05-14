NUECES COUNTY, Texas — There's a lot of fear and panic surrounding the COVID-19 virus. Sometimes, it might prevent someone from seeking medical attention when it's needed. 3News spoke to some experts about this issue and found that now might be the safest time to go to the doctor.

This information came from the city-county health department, urging people to seek medical care if they need it. When they need it too often, a patient will arrive at a doctor's office or the emergency room having already developed complications such as dehydration because they waited too long to get help.

Dr. Kim Onufrak with the health district said people shouldn't worry about their safety at medical centers.

"Because of COVID-19 there are extra precautions, extra measures in place," Dr. Onufrak said.

Another issue right now, patients putting off surgeries and other types of care. Texas Governor Greg Abbott relaxed restrictions on many medical procedures and treatments last month, but there's a plan for those situations.

"Part of the procedure is you're going to be tested for COVID-19 first in short," Dr. Onufrak said.

Experts said patients should feel perfectly safe while seeking treatment at local hospitals and emergency rooms.

"Don't be afraid to get medical help just because there is a pandemic going on," Dr. Onufrak said.

