Don't fall for Secret Sister Gift Exchange, puppy scams during holiday season

When Christmas comes to the Coastal Bend you can usually count on three things arriving with it: Santa, shoppers and scammers.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — When Christmas comes to the Coastal Bend you can usually count on three things arriving with it:

Santa, shoppers and scammers.

According to the Better Business Bureau, clever con-artists do some of their most devious work during December.

Make no mistake, scammers are out to steal more than just your holiday spirit. Take something as simple as buying a puppy online, for instance. Katie Galan, Regional Director with the Better Business Bureau, says it can give thieves the opportunity to stick you with made-up charges that end up taking a big bite out of your wallet.

“You’ll be charged fees like a COVID vaccine for the pet, which we know, we don't really have a vaccine for humans, so we know we don't have the vaccine for pets yet.” Galan continued, “They are also saying you need a special kind of crate because of COVID, and there needs to be a special COVID insurance to ship the pet to you. None of these things actually exist.” The BBB reports that on average, unsuspecting customers are losing $750 each on this scam.

According to the BBB, a better option may be to stay local. Also, never let go of your money until you have the pet in your possession. Another popular offering during the holidays is that Secret Sister Gift Exchange you may have been invited to participate in through Facebook. It promises that if you buy a $10 gift for someone, then post your contact information and recruit others to play along, you'll receive 36 gifts in return.

According to Galan, there is at least one good reason to just keep on scrolling. “This is something that seems harmless enough because a lot of times, it will come from people that you know, maybe acquaintances or friends,” she says. “But the problem with this is that it is actually a pyramid scheme and pyramid schemes are illegal in the United States.”

To stay up-to-date on other holiday scams or to report something you have experienced, visit https://www.bbb.org.