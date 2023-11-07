'Don't mess with Texas beach access': Surfrider Foundation celebrates legislative victory

There are around 367 miles of open beach along the Texas coast for residents to enjoy, but this past legislative session some bills led to a tidal wave of concern.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Surfrider Foundation Coastal Bend chapter is celebrating a big win for keeping Texas beaches open to everyone.

This, after the group claimed a number of legislative attempts this past session that would have threatened to take away your right to step foot on some beaches along the coast.

Jacquie Hearne and her Dallas family don't take a beach day for granted.

3NEWS caught up with the beach visitors out on Padre Island.

"It was a blast, it was a vibe, we'll be back don't worry," she said.

There are around 367 miles of open beach along the Texas coast for residents to enjoy. But this past legislative session, and hundreds of miles from the coast of Austin, some bills led to a tidal wave of concern.

Surfrider Foundation co-chair Cliff Schlabach said proposed bills could have jeopardized the future of public beaches, such as Senate Bill 434, which he said would have allowed a landowner to challenge in court the public's right to use the beach in front of that property.

"After a couple of weeks after the start of the legislative session it exploded into five or six, a week or so later it turned into eight bills. What's going on? People trying to steal our beaches, nah we aren't going to let that happen," he said.

Being able to drive along the beach in South Texas is a luxury. In fact the state Open Beach Act allows the public free and unrestricted access to our beaches along the gulf coast.

But Schlabach said the legislation attempt showed that right was under fire.

"Each one of them was eating away at the Texas Open Beaches Act," he said.

The foundation spearheaded the battle with thousands of others raising awareness, which also gained the attention of state legislators.

"That was one of the main contributing factors to our victory over these bills, defeating these bills, calling their rep, that was the one that was really important," he said.

He credits State Representative Todd Hunter for also playing an instrumental role.

"The guy is fantastic and I can't stay how hard he fought almost on a daily basis," he said.

For now beach goers are in the clear - free to roam, but Cliff reminds folks to remain vigilant because in two years time,

"We may have to fight this battle all over again," he said.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!