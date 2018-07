CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) — Brighten up your garden with a beautiful Plumeria plant.

The Plumeria Society of South Texas wants to help you get one of these gorgeous flowering trees in your landscaping at a low cost.

Visit their sale happening Saturday July 21st at the Garden Senior Center from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Visit them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/psstcctx/.

