Don't miss this year's 9th Annual Crawfish Boil benefiting the Coastal Bend Troop Support, Inc.

Those who attend can expect a Live Auction at 2 p.m. as well as a Silent and Chinese Auction.

There will also be a drawing for a free fishing trip for veterans and active military.

A plate of crawfish and fixings is $20 but admission is free.

The Corpus Christi Veterans Band will perform at 1 p.m.

For more information call Carla Reed at 361-438-0540.

© 2018 KIII