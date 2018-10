CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — The 4th Annual Surftoberfest benefiting the Surf Museum in Downtown Corpus Christi is happening Saturday October 6th off of Chaparral Street.

All the fun begins at noon and ends at midnight. Expect live music, a pet costume and a stein holding contest and lots of beer!

Entry is free, all you pay for is your drinks. This is a family friendly event.

For more information visit their Facebook page here.

