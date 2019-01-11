CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Shred day is tomorrow, November 2, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m at our KIII Studios located at 5002 S.P.I.D.

Join us for a chance to safely destroy documents thieves use to steal your identity.

The event will include free on-site paper shredding and electronics and cell phone recycling. We would like to remind everyone that there is a 3-box limit!

Bring up to 3 boxes of personal papers (IRS documents, old certificates, and bank statements) and have them safely destroyed. Computers, laptops, and old cell phones are welcomed.

Millions of Americans fall victim to scammers every day and lose their hard-earned money. Protect you and your family from identity theft, investment fraud, and other types of scams by properly disposing of your personal documents.

For more information on Shred Day in Corpus Christi, visit our website.

