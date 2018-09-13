Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The Corpus Christi Police Department is warning drivers of potential flooding heading to the Coastal Bend.

Police said not only is it dangerous to drive through high water, but you could also stall out, resulting in a costly removal.

The common saying during flooding is: Turn around, Don't Drown.

According to police, if your vehicle stalls in the water, they have to impound it and rescue the driver. Impounding vehicles prevents officials from responding to emergencies which are not preventable.

"Here in Corpus Christi it's usually just a matter of 15 or 30 minutes before the water recedes and now the police department is dealing with obstructed traffic, vehicles that were left stranded in the deep water and our only recourse is to impound that car," Lt. Chris Hooper said.

For residents to get their car out of the impound lot, it costs over $200.

The cost adds up every day, not including the repair work that may be needed.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII