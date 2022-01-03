Double-A Affiliate of the Astros, Hooks baseball to have normal season, amid MLB lockout

While we don't know when opening day will be for the MLB, the Hooks will have theirs on April 8th.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hooks baseball will have a normal season. The GM of the organization said the MLB lockout has nothing to do with their minor league team at all.

"Our fan base in the Coastal Bend is curious and so the big misnomer is that the hooks season is tied or contingent on what's happening at the Major League level and that's in fact is not the case," said Brady Ballard, the General Manager of the Corpus Christi Hooks.

Ballard said there's a fine line between the major baseball league and the minor league.

"The Minor League players are not part of what's happening at the major league level," said Ballard, "they're not a part of the Players Union, so having that separation, that's why the Minor League season will go on as scheduled and, in our case, the Hooks and double-a players will be here in Corpus".

As scheduled, those Friday fireworks will still light up the ballpark. They are the memories that start at Whataburger Field and stay with fans. Especially for Kaleb Womack, who watched the Hooks play when he was little.

"Just seeing their faces whenever they're enjoying the Hooks game is the same feeling that i used to have whenever I came with my grandparents. You feel at home when you're at Whataburger field rather than going up to a larger ballpark somewhere else. Minor League Baseball is all about the fans," said Womack.

While we don't know when opening day will be for the MLB, the Hooks will have theirs on April 8th.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.