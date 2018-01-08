Aransas Pass (KIII News) — Hundreds of people have already returned to Conn Brown Harbor in Aransas Pass now that the fourth double boat ramp has reopened.

The ramp was closed in 2015 because of complaints about damaged propellers and underwater holes in the ramp that were making it difficult to pull trailers from the water. The ramp represents two of eight double-wide ramps at the harbor.

Harbormaster Chuck West said he had to make some underwater repairs when he found the holes in the ramp and it has paid off with bigger weekend crowds launching their boats.

"Last Saturday we counted at 9:30 in the morning there were 164 boat trailers in the park," West said.

West said by the end of the day they counted close to 200 trailers and expect that number to rise as more people know the ramp has reopened. Between the ramp and the reopened fishing pier nearby, officials expect larger crowds for the rest of the summer.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII