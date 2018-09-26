Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Dove hunters helped raise money Wednesday for the HALO-Flight air ambulance service during the 11th annual Una Caja Dove Shoot.

25 teams with five people each were given just one box of 410 shotgun shells and challenged to see who could shoot the most doves at Lonesome Dove Ranch in Mathis, Texas. Proceeds from the event go straight to HALO-Flight.

HALO-Flight helps transport thousands of patients with life-threatening injuries. The service can cost tousands of dollars, and some patients may never even pay.

"Roughly 25-percent of everybody we fly can't pay, and so we have to cover those costs somewhere," said Darrell Nordeen, HALO-Flight board chairman.

Fundraisers like the Una Caja Dove Shoot help raise those funds.

HALO-Flight has four helicopter ambulances as part of their fleet that currently serve 26 counties in South Texas.

