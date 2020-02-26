GREGORY, Texas — A downed power line has canceled classes at T.M. Clark Elementary School in Gregory-Portland.

Portland police say the power line fell down sometime last night, landing on a house next to the elementary school and leaving the elementary school without power.

Because of the incident classes at T.M. Clark Elementary School has been canceled for Wednesday. Administrators with Gregory-Portland ISD say all other G-PISD schools will remain open, and the school day will begin as usual at every campus except T.M. Clark.

Crews with AEP are currently working to restore power to the campus.

This is a developing story, stay with 3News for the latest.