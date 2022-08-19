Download 3NEWS+ and never miss a show!

The new 3NEWS+ app is now available on Roku and Amazon Fire, bringing you 3NEWS content Live and on demand.

Coastal Bend residents can now watch 3NEWS content 24/7 on their streaming devices with our new 3NEWS+ app.

3NEWS+ is now available on both Roku and Amazon Fire, bringing our audience a free option to watch all our content, from our First Edition team in the morning to our 10 p.m. news at night.

Not just that, viewers will also have access to Live breaking news coverage outside of our traditional broadcasts, along with 3NEWS original content like our Hurricane Special.

Here's how you can start watching 3NEWS+ today:

Go to the app store on your Roku or Amazon Fire device.

Search for "3NEWS".

Select the 3NEWS+ app.

Download the app to your device for free.

Start watching!

The first thing you will see in the new 3NEWS+ app is our 24/7 stream. This screen will bring you all our live newscasts along with replays in case you missed a show.

Below that 24/7 stream, you will find more 3NEWS content such as Domingo Live!, 3NEWS Originals, the latest weather forecasts and even extended tropical forecasts as we navigate Hurricane Season.

Speaking of Hurricane Season, in the case of an evacuation 3NEWS+ is something you can take with you. Just unplug your Roku or Amazon Fire device, pack it along with the rest of your things, and keep up with 3NEWS from a safe location.