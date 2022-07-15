City of Alice seeing a boom in business Downtown

More residents are looking to join the downtown business scene in Alice.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Alice also known as the hub city is seeing a boom in business downtown.

“A lot of activity with sales receipts with business owners opening businesses,” said Larry Martinez the Executive Director for Alice Economic Development Corporation.

Martinez has seen firsthand the evolution.

“I saw the vibrancy of what it was with Alice way back when and I’m seeing that even better now a more modern Alice,” said Martinez.

When you walk around downtown there’s a variety of businesses you'll see.

“You have a Christian boutique, a country store, you have a lash room down there,” said Victoria Garcia the Manager of Saving Grace Boutique.

Downtown seems to have it all, with some businesses like Amazing Grace Boutique who recently joined the downtown scene.

“We are turning two, so we’ve been downtown for two years now and we’re super thankful for the growth of not just our boutique but downtown,” said Garcia.

While others have been around a little longer, like April Rodriguez owner of Shabby Chic Collection. Rodriguez says from then to now it’s a world of a difference.

“When I bought the building four years ago there was not too much going on down here it was kind of dead and I was scared as to why I was investing downtown when there was really nothing,” said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez is even welcoming new next-door neighbors. Jenna Hoffman and her husband bought the building next to Rodriguez.

“I went home and told my husband I have a vision to have beautiful things here and will you be crazy and can we please buy a building downtown and he went for it,” said Rodriguez.

There’s a lot of growth happening and it’s not stopping.

“The number of new inspections the number of permits being opened things like that that’s a good indicator to tell you people are spending money, people are looking at doing business,” said Martinez.

As expansion continues the community in Alice still wants to stay true to its roots.

“Our campaign used to be Alice is buena gente we want to get back to that because Alice is buena gente,” said Martinez.