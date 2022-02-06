Downtown area receiving new crosswalk on Shoreline

The project is part of the Street Preventative Maintenance Program, and will include a new crosswalk connecting the medians.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Beginning on Monday, Feb. 7, City contractors will begin removal of the Twigg Street crossover on Shoreline Road.

This project is part of the City’s Street Preventative Maintenance Program (SPMP) and will include a new pedestrian crosswalk connecting the medians above and below the crossover.

Periodic daily lane closures are possible throughout the duration of the project. Construction will take place from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and is anticipated to be completed in four months.

Safety is a top priority. Motorists are reminded to be aware of the work zone, follow the posted detour signs, and seek alternate routes to avoid delays.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.