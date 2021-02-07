Downtown artwalk in full swing this Fourth of July weekend

The big fireworks show is slated to begin at 9:30 p.m. Sunday along the bayfront.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There is a lot of activity popping up downtown as the artwalk gets underway. It's just one of several events planned this holiday weekend.

The block party continues through 9 p.m. Friday and while you are downtown, it might look more like Christmas.

The mayor's cup regatta is taking place tomorrow from 10 a.m. to noon. Then, for the Fourth of July, the day starts off with the patriotic ceremony at 10 a.m.

The Corpus Christi Food Truck Summerfest and family fun zone opens at noon at the Water's Edge Park. Then, the big fireworks show is slated to begin at 9:30 p.m. Sunday along the bayfront.

